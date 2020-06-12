Toby James McCann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Toby James McCann, 46, of Washington, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Surviving are his children, Elijah McCann and Nakia McCann, both of Eighty Four; grandson Elijah McCann; father Charles McCann of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sister Maria Poye (Steven) of Washington; brothers John McCann (Angela) of Bentleyville and Charles McCann Jr. (Dana) of Stockdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his mother, Kyong Cha Kim McCann; and a sister, Monica Pinchok.

Private arrangements are in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

If considering a memorial donation, the family respectfully requests it be directed to www.gofundme.com/f/toby-mccann-funeral-expenses.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved