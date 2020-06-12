Toby James McCann, 46, of Washington, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Surviving are his children, Elijah McCann and Nakia McCann, both of Eighty Four; grandson Elijah McCann; father Charles McCann of Ft. Myers, Fla.; sister Maria Poye (Steven) of Washington; brothers John McCann (Angela) of Bentleyville and Charles McCann Jr. (Dana) of Stockdale; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his mother, Kyong Cha Kim McCann; and a sister, Monica Pinchok.

Private arrangements are in care of Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

If considering a memorial donation, the family respectfully requests it be directed to www.gofundme.com/f/toby-mccann-funeral-expenses.

