Todd Christopher Young, 47, of Washington, formerly of Rittman, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his family home in Rittman, surrounded by his loving family, after a one-year illness with cancer.

Todd was born February 2, 1973, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Bobby E. and Donna P. Digman Young, and was a 1991 graduate of Rittman High School, where he excelled in sports and in studies. He went on to play football at Hiram College, where he graduated with a degree in education in 1996. Todd was the first player in school history to compete in a post season national all-star game in 1995, the National All-Star Classic.

After graduation, he coached in the football and softball programs at Hiram before moving on to Washington & Jefferson College. For the past 20 years, Coach Young has been a member of the coaching staff of the Presidents Football Team, where he was currently the offensive line coach and the recruiting coordinator. Todd has helped lead the Presidents to numerous PAC Championships and appearances in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Coaching was his life and as a coach he treated all his kids as his own. He was a member of the American Football Coaches Association and was a loyal, faithful Cleveland Browns fan.

Todd was a man of faith and was a member of Eastern Road Church of God in Rittman and attended the Church of the Covenant in Washington.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers and their spouses, Sherri and Allen Griffith of Rittman, Bob and Debby Young of Burbank, Ohio, Steve and Jan Young of Rittman, and Patty Young of Rittman; his father, Bobby Young of Beloit, Ohio; nieces and nephews Brien and Torie Griffith, Ben and Ali Griffith, Bo and Sarah Griffith, Josh and Samantha Young, Justin and Hannah Young, Cory Young, Andrew and Ashley Young, Janelle Young, Adam and Samantha Berger, Sarah Berger, Sam Berger, Mat and Jan Bing, Jacob Hall, Kaitlyn Young and Alex, Devin, Brandon and Dillon; four great-nephews and 14 great-nieces; his grandmother, Evelyn Digman of Massillon, Ohio; his adopted family, Nick and Marissa Rush and little Ray-Ray of Washington; his beloved dog, Skye; and a host of family and friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Young; brother Mike Young; grandfather Manford Digman; and grandparents Ed and Beatrice Young.

Services will be at noon Wednesday, March 11, in Eastern Road Church of God, 2600 Eastern Road, Rittman, OH 44270, with the Rev. Charles Vance officiating. Burial will be in Rittman Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the church.

Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Road Church of God.

The coaching staff, team members and extended family at Washington & Jefferson provided love and support to Todd. The staff of Cleveland Clinic Hospice provided care and kindness to Todd, and the Young family will forever be remembered.