Tom Henry, age 82, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home.

He was born September 22, 1936 in Garards Fort, a son of the late Columbus Barclay Henry and Wilda Dugan Henry.

He was a 1954 graduate of Mapletown High School, and attended Penn State University.

Tom served in the Air Force during the Berlin Crisis and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On June 30, 1962 he married Marna Lee Lightner Henry, who survives.

He worked as an electronics technician for A.T.&T. for 33 years. He had also worked for ITT Gifillan.

Tom played sandlot baseball and had a try-out with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played softball locally and during his time in the service. He later coached little league baseball.

He was a member of the Nineveh United Methodist Church where he had served as Sunday school superintendent. He helped manage the annual sale for the Sheep and Wool Growers of Greene County.

Tom loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting and trapping. He was an avid Penn State fan.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are five children, Teresa Margaret Herrod (Jim) of Sycamore, James Michael Henry of Sycamore, Brian Douglas Henry of Waynesburg, Craig Eric Henry (Bobbi) of Waynesburg, and Gordon Derek Henry (Billie Jo) of Sycamore; 10 grandchildren, Garrett Henry (Bethany), Jenna Henry, Courtney Henry, Brittniy Herrod, Katie Herrod, Daryn Henry, Gavin Henry, Caden Henry, Easton Henry, and Emma Henry; one great-granddaughter, Hailey Henry; one brother, Joseph Henry (Sally) of Greensboro; a sister-in-law, Clara Mae Henry of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Pete Henry; and sister, Mary Norma Henry.

Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, with Pastor Bob Mooney officiating, followed by interment in Hopewell Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 330, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4793, and 123, all of Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com .