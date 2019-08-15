Tom Perkins, 94, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Weirton Medical Center. He was born December 29, 1924, in Hanover Township. A son of the late Archibald and Delpha Harris Perkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Wanda Lee Thompson Perkins (June 27, 2016); son William Thomas Perkins II (2013); brothers Marvin Perkins, Dallas Perkins and infant Ralph Perkins.

Tom was a member of Paris Nazarene Church; a veteran of the U.S. Navy, World War II, having served in the Pacific; a charter member of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from Alex E. Paris Contracting as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic.

Surviving are his daughters, Linda Daniels (David) of Lyons, Colo., Rachel Perkins of Paris, Pa. and Holly DiVecchio (Anthony) of Paris; son Dan Perkins (Shelly) of Allentown; sister Mary Welshans of Paris; brother Glenn Perkins of Carnegie; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va. Additional visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, in Paris Nazarene Church, 9 Long Street, Paris. Pastor Joe Ryan will preside. Military funeral honors will be rendered in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery, Florence, by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post No. 10 honor squads. www.steelandwolfe.com