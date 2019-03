"Nunnie" Toni Cypher, 87, of Washington, formerly of McKees Rocks, was called home Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington. Burial will be private in Resurrection Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.