"Nunnie" Toni Cypher, 87, of Washington, formerly of McKees Rocks, was called home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 12, 1932, in McKees Rocks, a daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta Lalama Ficarri.

Mrs. Cypher was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She lived for her faith, family and friends. Her faith and family were her life, especially her grandchildren whom she loved spending precious time with. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her husband, Thomas "Tucker" Cypher died on June 25, 1966.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry (Barbara) Cypher of Washington and Dr. Tom (Dr. Janet) Cypher of Salisbury, Md.; two daughters, Theresa Cypher and Cyndie Cypher, both of Washington. She was "Nunnie" to seven grandchildren, Jordan, Jerad, Olivia, Jude, Samuel and Grace Cypher, and the late Brendan Cypher; in-laws, Pat Khalil, Bill Cypher, Rich Cypher and Jim Cypher. Also surviving are a niece who was more like a sister and best friend, Margaret Ferraro; nephews, Tony Ficarri and Dom Ficarri; and many other nieces and nephews. Mrs. Cypher was the last of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, husband and grandson, Mrs. Cypher was preceded in death by three brothers, Pete, Dom and Ross Ficarri; two sisters, Counge Safrankek and Josephine Meholo; father-in-law, Jerome Cypher, mother-in-law, Ann Cypher and in-laws, Jerry Cypher, Helen Rice and "Sis" Francis.

There will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 119 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam and the Rev. Tim Whalen as concelebrants. Immediately following the mass, a luncheon will be held at Julian's for friends and family.

Burial will be private in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township. Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.