Tony Insana, 96, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born April 3, 1923, in Washington, a son of the late Gabriel Insana and Concetta Catanese Insana.

Tony attended Washington High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served in World War II, where he received the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Medal with three Bronze Battle Stars, three Overseas Service Bars and a Purple Heart.

He worked for McGraw Edison for 25 years and was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.

Tony enjoyed bowling, golfing and the racetrack. He lived for his sons.

On August 30, 1975, he married Georgette Marie Micik, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Christopher Anthony (Mary Esther) Insana of Canonsburg and Brandon Anthony (Kristina Lynn) Insana of Eighty Four; a brother, Frank (Jean) Insana of Washington; a sister, Nancy Podboy of Washington; two grandchildren, Aleigha and Leonardo and an expectant third grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Mary Roux and Annie La Salvia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a Blessing Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14. Burial will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175. Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.