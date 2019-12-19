Tony Pasqualucci Sr., 92, of Cokeburg, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in South Minster Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

He was born August 10, 1927, in Tussillo, Italy, a son of the late Pasquale and Guiseppina Pezzuti Pasqualucci.

Mr. Pasqualucci was employed as an underground coal miner for Bethlehem Mines at Mine 60 in Cokeburg for more than 20 years. He was also employed at Monessen Radio and TV for more than 25 years and ran Tony's TV Repair in Cokeburg from 1951 to 1996.

He had been a longtime member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish Bentleyville Campus, Sons of Italy #609 of Cokeburg, Cokeburg Moose #1425 and the Mon Valley CB club.

He enjoyed gardening, making wine, computers, photography and most of all family gatherings.

He is survived by two sons, Tony Pasqualucci Jr. (Kathy) of Mt. Zion, W.Va., and Patsy Pasqualucci (Bonnie) of Marianna; two daughters, Rita Gumbert (David) of Uniontown and Josie Bruhn (Herman) of Cokeburg; one sister, Carolina Babtist of Canton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Tonya Pohill, Heath Pasqualucci, Tina Kovarciek, Charles Amos, Daniel Pasqualucci, Heather Saxon, Ashley Gumbert, Anthony Bruhn and Marissa Bruhn; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his wife, Marguerite Petti Pasqualucci, who died December 25, 2017; one brother, Domenic Pasqualucci; and two great-great-grandchildren, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 20, in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. A 1:15 p.m. committal service will be held in the chapel of Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township, prior to entombment.

