Tony Pasqualucci Jr., 68, of Mt. Zion, W.Va., formerly of Cokeburg, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home, after an extended illness.

He was born December 28, 1951, in New Eagle, a son of the late Tony and Marguerite Petti Pasqualucci.

Tony was employed for U.S. Steel and was a retired comptroller. He was a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War. His pastimes were hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy MacDonald-Pasqualucci; daughter, Tonya Pasqualucci (Art) of Clarksville; son, Heath Pasqualucci (Denise) of Bentleyville; stepdaughter, Etta Katie Ramsey of South Charleston; brother, Patsy Pasqualucci (Bonita) of Marianna; sisters, Rita Gumbert (Dave) of Uniontown and Josie Bruhn (Herman) of Cokeburg; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; three step- grandchildren.

Military honors and services were held on June 21. Burial in MacDonald Cemetery, Mt. Zion, W.Va.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
