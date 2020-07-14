Tonya Renee Crites Everheart, 53, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly of Washington, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Camden Clark Hospital, Parkersburg, W.Va. She was born June 4, 1967, in Washington, a daughter of the late Edwin James Crites and Caroline Pickens Crites of Washington.

She was a 1986 graduate of Trinity High School and then went on to attend college in Pittsburgh. She worked at Bob Evans Restaurant, and then at Angelo's Restaurant in Washington for many years, where she served as a manager. She most recently worked as a director of operations / regional manager for Sam's Club.

She attended North Buffalo Presbyterian Church as a young adult.

Tonya loved animals, enjoyed working in her flower garden, as well as helping others, especially putting together Easter egg hunts for the kids.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her ex-husband, Richard Everheart; children Benjamin Klos and Sydney Scandale; sister Cinda Crites (Tom Sergeant); a nephew, Kurk (Melissa) Sergeant; as well as many cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Tim Lindsay officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

