Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy L. Clemens.

Tracy L. Clemens, 52, of Westland, born August 23, 1966, daughter of the late John and Elsie Butler of Hickory, passed away peacefully in Donnell House from a brief illness on February 26, 2019.

Surviving are her husband of 18 years, James Clemens Jr.; daughters Stacy Mull of Canonsburg and Roxianne (Danny) Drennen of Parkersburg; stepdaughter Cidney Clemens of Monessen; and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings Rick Butler of Los Angeles, Calif., Virginia (Randy) Day of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Paul Butler of Hickory and Tina (Greg) Gilbert of Fairfield.

Tracy, an avid watcher of the Lifetime Channel, enjoyed spending time with Bobbie McClain-Henry, her devoted caregiver of several years, grandchildren and the company of her beloved cat Wild Man.