Tracy Toward, 53, passed away peacefully March 22, 2019, with her family by her side.

She was born July 27, 1965, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of James Toward and the late Patricia Toward.

Tracy graduated from Pennview Bible Institute in 1983 and went on to earn a degree in school psychology. After college, Tracy touched many lives as a counselor for school aged children in Clermont, Brown and Adams County in Southwestern Ohio. Tracy had a strong faith and was attending the Beavertown God's Missionary Church.

Tracy found a party in every day and a friend in every place. She liked to travel and would go any distance to see those she loved. She loved to walk at the nature center and spend time with her family. She enjoyed telling stories and reminiscing about her own childhood in McDonald. Tracy had a love for antique Fisher Price toys and shared her gift of imagination with her great-nieces and nephews. She was immensely proud of her children and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Tracy is survived by her financée, Ted Aurand, and her four children, Nicole, Robert, Christina and Abigail. She is also survived by her father, James Toward, and her sisters, Cathy Toward, Jennifer (Dan) Kaufman and Mary Pat Toward. Tracy is also remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Tracy was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Toward, in 2015.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800, where a funeral service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald.

Tracy wished for her services to be a time of celebration. Easter was her favorite time of year and the family has requested the attire be light and cheerful.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.