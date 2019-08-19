Tricia M. Pelissero-Bruenn, 48, of Canonsburg, formerly of Monongahela, died after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer Friday, August 16, 2019, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Born October 5, 1970, in Monongahela, she is the daughter of Priscilla Skibo Pelissero of Monongahela (Valley Inn) and the late Robert F. Pelissero.

The Vice President of the 1988 graduating class of Ringgold High School, Tricia earned her degree in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University, where she was a proud member of their Alpha Fig Sorority.

For the past 22 years, Tricia worked for Belimo Air Controls as their Senior Manager for Strategic Intuitives.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Canonsburg, an active member of the American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers and was very active in her son's Boy Scout activities.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Kurtis Narus, whom she married February 16, 2017; two sons at home, Xander and Patrick Bruenn; a sister, Christa Ann Pelissero (Todd Grant) of Bentleyville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Janice Narus of Stratford, Conn.; and a special cousin and friend, Erin Jackson of Carnegie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, www.marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. Blessing prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Monongahela, with Fr. Kevin Dominik as Celebrant. At the request of Tricia's family, interment will be private.