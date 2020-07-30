Trudy A. Klepsic, 74, of Prosperity, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born June 13, 1945, in Washington, and was raised by her grandparents, Anna D. and Howard William Barker.

Trudy attended Trinity High School. She worked at Zenner Vending for more than 30 years, retiring in 2009. In her earlier years, she worked at Washington Hospital in housekeeping, where she met her love, "Babe".

Trudy truly loved being with her family especially to watch the Steeler games, summertime at the pool, and also their vacations. She also loved spending time with her German shepherd, Luke, whom she loved dearly. He was her best friend.

On October 30, 1965, she married the love of her life, Maurice "Babe" Klepsic. They were married for nearly 40 years until Maurice was laid to rest June 22, 2005, and whom she missed every day since.

Surviving are two sons, Maurice "Moe" (Debbie) Klepsic of Taylorstown, John (Christy) Klepsic of Claysville; seven grandchildren, Alex (Becca) Klepsic, Lucas (Taylor Wheeler) Klepsic, Carley (Sam Griest) Hainaut, Tori (Patrick Bedillion) Klepsic, Jason (Kayla) Dolanch, and Azia and Hayley Dolanch; three great-grandchildren, Lily and Braydan Klepsic, and Eli Dolanch; also her godson, Isaac Beatty; and several stepsisters.

Deceased in addition to her grandparents and "Babe" are her mother and stepfather, Shirley and Raymond Davis; and her brother, Butch Breese.

The family would like to invite other family and friends to a celebration of Trudy's life followed with a gathering and remembrance Saturday, August 1, at 1 p.m. at Trudy's home. Please call Debbie at (724) 986-3885 or Christy at (724) 470-8298 for directions. For those who can't be there or due to situations with COVID-19, please leave a message or remembrance with Young Funeral Home in Claysville at www.youngfhinc.com.

