Ty Pompei, 27, passed Saturday, September 28, 2019, in York.

He was born September 25, 1992, a loving son of Ty and Lynn Pompei of Bentleyville.

Ty graduated from Bentworth High School in 2011 and attended college at California and Millersville universities.

In York, he served lattes and smiles at a coffee shop that promoted art, community and philosophical discussion.

Film, music and art were close to Ty's heart. Ever since he was a little boy, Ty was an entertainer. He loved to sing and dance and never failed to light up a room with laughter. He was passionate about history and both local and national politics. He could spew facts about any presidency since 1970. He frequented museums, art galleries and monuments.

Ty's uncommon kindness and gentle nature knew no stranger. He was welcoming to all with a caring heart and kind words. His strong faith and sentimentality were apparent in the cards he kept, in the notes he wrote, and through the trinkets in his home, some having belonged to grandparents and other relatives. Ty was insightful and offered compassion and advice without judgment. He had a genuine character and a calming air about him. His wit and humor were unrivaled and will not be forgotten.

In additional to Ty's parents, he is survived by his sisters, Tammy Pompei and Taylor Pompei, friends and extended and adopted family members. Ty was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by many.

Deceased are his maternal grandparents, Hugh and Eleanor Wright; paternal grandparents Jerome and Dorothy Pompei; and his Aunt Annie.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at Edward's Chapel, 3111 Route 136, Finleyville (Ginger Hill), with Pastor Richard Roberts officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials may be made to Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314 or a favorite .

All are welcome to join in celebration of Ty's life following Sunday's service at Katharine Drexel Hall in Bentleyville.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.