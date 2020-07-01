Tyler J. Gereshenski, 21, of Finleyville, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born July 21, 1998, in Monongahela, he was a son of Raymond Gereshenski of Monongahela the late Mandy Lechner Gereshenski, who died February 20, 2017.

Tyler was a 2017 graduate of Ringgold High School and working as an operator for the Universal Stainless Co. in Bridgeville. He was looking forward to starting school to become a mechanic.

He loved spending time with his friends riding quads, BMX bikes, hunting, fishing, shooting guns and having a Michelob Ultra or two.

Surviving are two brothers, his twin Jacob Gereshenski (fiance Hailey Wolfe) of Belle Vernon and Dominic Gereshenski of Finleyville; two sisters, Laurisa Gereshenski (fianc Cody Gardner) of Monongahela and Kayla Gereshenski of Finleyville; a niece, Gracie Gereshenski and was expecting his second niece, Brooklyn Gardner in September; his paternal grandparents, Jack and Cheryl Gereshenski of Finleyville; his maternal grandmother, Laurisa Lechner of Donora; Tyler's longtime girlfriend, Casea Lusk and her parents, Craig and Anna Lusk of Monongahela.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, with Pastor Brent Furlong officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at marshalmarrafuneralhome.com.