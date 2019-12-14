Tyler James Garrity, 17, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He was born May 13, 2002, in Monongahela, a son of Kimberlee Mellinger Garrity and Scott Bartolotta, and William James Garrity and Danielle White.

Tyler was a junior at Ringgold High School and also attended Mon Valley Career and Technology Center in Charleroi, where his area of concentration was carpentry, a subject that he was very passionate about. Tyler was a gamer, enjoyed fishing, skateboards and scooters and loved hanging with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Adam and Logan Garrity, at home; stepbrothers Michael and Jacob; stepsisters Samantha and Kadie; maternal grandparents Dave and Dolly Mellinger of Monongahela, and Saundra Mellinger of Finleyville; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Coleman James Garrity.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 15, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, with Pastor Kenneth Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

