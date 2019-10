Tyrone "Ty" Jerome Pompei, 27, of York, formerly of Bentleyville, died Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville. A service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6 in Edward's Chapel, 3111 Route 136, Finleyville (Ginger Hill).

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.