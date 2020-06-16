Tyrone Watson, 48, of Washington, passed away suddenly Friday, June 12, 2020. Born January 1, 1972, he was a son of Beverly Aku and Michael Cole.

He was the loving father of Phoenix, Paige and Neala. He will also be dearly missed by his second mother, Dorothy Watson; and his second father, Bennie Watson. He was a loving brother to Dena Chandler, Kenderley (Sean) McMillian and Bennie Watson Jr. Tyrone will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Thelma Chandler and maternal grandfather, Lawrence Chandler.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

View and sign the family's guest book at pittsburghcremation.com.