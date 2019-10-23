Urania B. "Rainy" Linn, 85, a well-known resident of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Born in Washington, January 9, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd D. and Mary Hamilton Linn.

She attended school in Washington County and was selected as an exchange student in the International Four-H Youth Exchange Program, going to Luxembourg. She was able to return there in later years to visit her host family.

After graduation from high school, Rainy obtained her Bachelor's degree in home economics from Juniata College.

Rainy moved to Venango County in 1956 after accepting a position as the home economist for the Venango County Extension Service.

Surviving are her nephews, Thomas Linn of Claysville and Lloyd D. Brock; three grandnieces and one grandnephew of Vermont; close family friends, Diane Seeling and husband Paul of Canton, Ohio, and their children, Megan Dye and husband Matthew of Gilbert, Ariz. and Jennifer Seeling of Canal Fulton, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd D. Linn, Jr.; sister Mary Lee West; and nephew James Linn.

Brad Deeter and Chris Nicklin provided excellent help and care to Rainy.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 312 West Park Street, Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23.

A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 24, in First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, with the Rev. Barry Jenkins, officiating.

Interment will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, October 25, in Washington Cemetery, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to Venango County 4H – Penn State Extension, 867 Mercer Road, Franklin, PA 16323, or the Venango County Historical Society, 307 South Park Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Condolences and flowers can be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.