Valentine Cullen III

Cullen III Valentine Cullen III, 83, of Leesburg, Va., formerly of Belle Vernon, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Born in Monessen, he was a son of the late Valentine Cullen Jr. and Anna Fekula. A 1955 graduate of Monongahela High School and also California State College, he worked in the mining business and retired from the federal government. He received an honorable discharge from the Air National Guard Reserve. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Elaine Cullen of Leesburg. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Valori Ann Cullen. A private funeral was held Thursday, January 16. Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 17, 2020
