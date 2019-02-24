Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valentine W. Kruszka Jr..

Valentine W. Kruszka Jr., 99, of Duquesne, died February 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary (Byrtus) Kruszka.

He is survived by his daughters Pat (Larry) Pierce of Liberty Boro and Sandy (Bob) Watson of Jefferson Hills; sons David Kruszka of Glassport, Alan Kruszka of Duquesne and Val Kruszka of Greenock; grandchildren Lisa, Kenneth and Bryan Pierce, Nancy Szinai, Kimberly Kruszka, Billy Valiquette and Mary Templeton; sister Wanda Buri; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughters Andrea Teoli and Ginny Dzara.

Val was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish; American Legion and Polish Club in Bentleville and the Italian Club. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII, where he was a prisoner of war. He served in the Battles at Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Ardennes. He received the Good Conduct Medal European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with four Bronze Stars.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home, Duquesne. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Februry 25, in St. Hedwig Church with Father Tom Lewandowski. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery.