Valerie A. "Val" Molinaro, 75, of Washington, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born April 17, 1943, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Frank Angotti Jr. and Antoinette Alexander Randerson.

Mrs. Molinaro was a 1961 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and was a 1963 graduate of Penn Commercial with a degree in accounting. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

Mrs. Molinaro was employed as the director of operations at Advanced Orthopedics and Rehabilitation up until the time of her retirement. She was the former president of the American Diabetes Association and was very instrumental in working with and helping parents with their diabetic children.

Mrs. Molinaro enjoyed going on beach vacations with her family. The things that made her the happiest were hearing the words "MiMi" when her granddaughter, Samantha, would come to visit and going to the North Hills to spend time with her. Samantha was the love of her life.

On May 27, 1967, she married Anthony C. "Tony" Molinaro Jr., who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Anthony S. "Tony" (Kristen) Molinaro of Gibsonia; two sisters, Karen (Dr. Dennis) Brown of Washington and Alison Nowe of Eighty Four; brother-in-law Dan Molchan of Washington; and a granddaughter, Samantha Molinaro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Molinaro was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Molchan, and a brother-in-law, Jon Nowe.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., corner of Wilson and East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, March 2, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Chestnut Street, Washington, with the Rev. John Lynam as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mary the Mother of the Church Mausoleum, Peters Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to John F. Kennedy Catholic Grade School, 111 West Spruce Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.