Valerie A. Taylor
1969 - 2020
Valerie A. Taylor, 51, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born January 7, 1969, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Margaret Shaffer Lewey of Moundsville, W.Va., and the late Roy Taylor.

Valerie was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School. At the age of 19, she became physically disabled. Prior to her disability, she enjoyed horseback riding and was active in the 4-H Horse and Pony Club and the Market Lamb Club. She had also enjoyed roller skating and listening to the music of Bob Segar.

Surviving are her mother, Margaret and stepfather Charles Lewey of Moundsville; her sister, Joyce Farabee of Waynesburg; a nephew, Greg Farabee; a niece, Jaclyn Farabee. Also surviving are several stepbrothers and stepsisters and their children.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Thursday, October 29, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg. Private interment will be in Rosemont Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
