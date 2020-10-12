Valerie N. Danish, of Greene County, passed away October 9, 2020.

She will be missed by her colleague and companion, Arden E. Melzer, and his children.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn D. Phillips.

Valerie was born in New York City and graduated from Bank Street College with a master's degree in education, focusing on childhood development. Later, she completed work at the Alfred Adler Institute (New York) and the New York University Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, leading to work as a psychotherapist. She also earned a master's degree in social work (University of Pittsburgh). Valerie worked as a psychotherapist in New York City and Waynesburg.

Valerie had a passion for reading books of all sorts and had a deep appreciation of both classical music and jazz. Her keen intellect and sense of humor was greatly appreciated by her family, friends and clients.

Consistent with Valerie's wishes, there will not be a public gathering.