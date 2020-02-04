Rev. Valinda L. Croyle Custer, 64, of Newville, formerly of Karns City and Waynesburg, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

Mrs. Custer was born June 11, 1955, to Randall and Janice Sollinger Croyle. She was a 1973 graduate of Karns City High School. For over 30 years she was a pastor in the Church of God of Prophecy, serving in numerous churches throughout the state. She was also an evangelist and teacher for revivals and the Church of God of Prophecy Youth Camps. She was an avid reader of books by Wanda Brunstetter, loved watching "Mama's Family" and the Food Network, and enjoyed listening to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

"Lyn" was a devoted wife of 45 years to the love of her life, her husband, Thomas Custer; and loving and supportive mother to her daughter, Tome Custer, both of whom survive. She was also "Mama V" to Bishop Jason Miltz and his wife, Michelle, and "Grammy" to their children, Jocelyn, Josiah and Micah. Also surviving are six siblings, Randall "Bub" (Patty) Croyle Jr. of Seminole, Fla., Dan (Darlene) Croyle of Pittsburgh, Jeff (Linda) Croyle of Muncie, Ind., Jeanette (Martin) Shreffler of Cranberry, Susie (Randy) Barger of Petrolia, and Lorrie (Dan) Lassinger of Driftwood; along with numerous extended family, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding in death were her father, mother, and an infant sister, Tammy.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Hile Funeral Home in Karns City. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy (no viewing at church) with Bishop Alan Ion, Rev. Roy Tilton and Bishop Jason Miltz, co-officiating. The family gives their sincere gratitude to the staff of UPMC Carlisle and the congregations of the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, Carlisle Church of God of Prophecy and the First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg.

Memorial contributions in Rev. Custer's name may be made to the Karns City Church of God of Prophecy, C/O Bob Gibson, 109 Fairview Road, Petrolia, PA 16050.

