On Saturday, September 28, 2019, a very loving, caring, selfless brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend was called by God to join his family in Heaven. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Vaughn J. Bittlebrun, 70, of Bay Minette, Ala., succumbed to complications of on-going heart issues.

He was born September 21, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late Adrian J. and Elsie M. Israel Bittlebrun.

He was a 1967 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School.

He worked for a time at the family business, Dependable Electric Supply. He then went to work for A.C. Dellovade, working in many states. He eventually went to work for Inland Air Systems of Alabama, retiring in 2009 due to health reasons.

Surviving is his sister, Joann Bittlebrun (Fred Wilkinson) Sayre.

Also surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth Swart of Houston and Melany (Retired Major Randy) Agnew of Jefferson, born to his first wife, Paula Clutter Jester, who survives. A daughter, Christina died at birth.

In 1986 he married Mindy Brown, who died in 2005. Together they had three sons and a daughter who survive, Sergeant First Class Aaron (Tara) stationed in Netzaberg Bayern, Germany; Eric of Alabama; Ryan (Willie Vervalin) of Charlotte, N.C.; and Kristen (Heath) Smith of Alabama.

Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Easton Swart, Alesha Stankus, Specialist Alexander, Specialist Christian, Second Lieutenant Hannah, Specialist Joshua and Randi Lynn Agnew, Aidyn, Anya and Liam Bittlebrun, Aubrey, Logan and McKenna Smith; and great-grandson Killian Vaughn Agnew.

Also surviving are a paternal aunt, Lois Bittlebrun Wilson (Don) of Georgia; and many cousins.

The legacy of his kind heart, compassion, love and zest for life will live on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Vaughn never complained about his pitfalls and was always there for family and friends. He always gave of himself with a smile.

He would give a homeless friend a place to live, never expecting anything in return.

He enjoyed fishing, watching the Steelers, and attending his grandchildren's functions when he was able. He loved all animals and was known to adopt a lot of strays.

He was an honest, dependable, kind, generous, hard-working man. He will be remembered for his calm, quiet strength and his humble spirit. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, and he will never be forgotten.

Vaughn was a very caring and compassionate person, who was known for helping those in need and making people laugh.

As per his wishes he was cremated and a service was held at Crossroads Church of God in Alabama, with all of his children and most of his grandchildren along with many friends in attendance.