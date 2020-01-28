Velma Hollick, 91, of Washington died peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care, after a three week battle with strokes. She was born on May 18, 1928. Velma was a two time breast cancer survivor (1987 and 1991).

Born and raised in Roscoe, she graduated from California High School and was May Queen during her senior year. In 1950, she married Robert Hollick, and in 1958 they moved to Washington to start Bob Hollick State Farm Insurance. She worked in that office until her retirement.

Velma belonged to a bowling team (The Good Sports) at Rt. 19 Bowling for many years and was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church Christian Mothers until her death. She looked forward to her Red Hat Ladies' dinners. While living at Strabane Trails for the past two and one half years, she enjoyed puzzle building, bingo and playing cards. Velma loved to socialize, and when her entire family was together, she was at her happiest. Also, there was never a dessert that she would pass up.

Velma is survived by two children, Robert Hollick (Judy) and Michelle Chicone (Ralph) of Washington; her five grandchildren, Michael Chicone (Erin) of Byron Center, Michigan, Megan Chicone Boxx (Nathan) of Bridgeville, Mallory DeMico (Eric) of Coraopolis, Britney Hollick McClay (Mitch) of Canonsburg and Brianna Gallagher (Mike) of Pittsburgh; and seven great-grandchildren, Parker and Emilia Chicone, Madoc Boxx, Nora, Lydia and Oscar DeMico and Miley McClay.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Skip" Hollick; her parents, Walter and Mary Bilitski and her brother, Walter "Putsy" Bilitski.

Friends will be received from 3 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, January 31, in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 119 West Chestnut Street, Washington with the Rev. Michael Peck as celebrant. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

