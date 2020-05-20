Velma Marie Bryant, 89, of Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.She was born February 27, 1931, in Washington, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Rose Hatcher Booker Sr.Mrs. Bryant was a Washington High School graduate. She worked as a caretaker for several families over the years and was also a homemaker. She was a member of the Nazareth Baptist Church, Washington, where she sang in the Mass Choir. Mrs. Bryant also volunteered on the dining room committee and at Vacation Bible School at the church. She enjoyed puzzles, watching all sports on television, soap operas and game shows. Mrs. Bryant was particularly fond of watching the Family Feud with host, Steve Harvey. She loved spending time with her family and attending and supporting her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.On April 11, 1949, she married George R. Bryant Sr., who died on March 1, 1988.Surviving are two sons, George R. (Rosalyn) Bryant Jr. of Pittsburgh and Michael A. Bryant Sr. of Washington; three daughters, Mary R. (Gregory) Olden of Aliquippa, Ardella L. Bryant of Washington and Nila M. (Leonard) Thomas of Washington; four brothers, Harry Booker of Washington, Donald Booker of Seattle, Wash., Robert Booker of Washington and Lloyd Booker of Washington; three sisters, Elizabeth Price of Baltimore, Md., Ernestine Marsh of Washington and Roberta Booker of Washington; 13 grandchildren, Lynna, Richard (Tabitha), Christopher (Rhonda), Nichole, Mathu (Tracy), Sanya, Cortney, Shawnte, Dana, Jason (Chelsea), Michael, Jourdan and Livia; 27 great-grandchildren, Antwon, DeJuan, Kyla, Bria, Raven, Blake, Zazshyra, Joshua, Julianna, Christopher, Aubree T., Isiah, Julius, Deja, Dominique, Rueben, Tyahna, Tionne, Dawan, Sureya, Kori, Aubree E., Anthony, Andre, Gabriel, Dallas and Consetta. Eight great-great-grandchildren also survive along with a sister-in-law, Thelma Booker; and a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by three brothers, Arthur, William and Leroy Booker; and by a great-great-grandson, DeKhi Hill.Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, all funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Avenue, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. The funeral service will be livestreamed from the funeral home at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, through the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Nazareth Baptist Church, 123 N. Lincoln Street, Washington, PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 20, 2020.