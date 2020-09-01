Velma "Tubby" Ruth Kenimond Crile, 94, of Amity, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born February 1, 1926, in West Behtlehem Township, a daughter of the late Winnett R. and Icy Dale Reese Kenimond.

She was a 1944 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked at Tagaart Valley, Murphy's, Montgomery Ward, and retired from the Washington Hospital as a nurse's aide.

She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Glyde, where she sang in the choir and served as president of the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of the Washington Legion Post 175 Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting.

On August 10, 1947, she was married in Latrobe to D. Blaine Crile, with whom she shared more than 50 years of marriage before his passing December 15, 1998.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis B. (Sharon) Crile of Washington, Jerry Crile of Amity; three daughters, Vicky (Bob) Crowe of Marianna, Jeannette (Mark) Collar of McMurray, Susan Crile (Jill Wright) of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Renee (Stan) Marchetti, Rishelle (Rob) Ross, Stephanie Holland, Chad (Gina) Crile, Tiffany (Jerry) Powell, Justin (Audra) Crowe, Lane (fiance Marissa) Collar, Tonya (Ryan) Heckler; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Ella, Elliott, Bella, Anthony, Sarah, Titan, London, Roman and Lucille; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are four brothers, Charles, Wilbert, George and Frank Kenimond; and four sisters, Edith Conger, Sarah Barnhart, Icy Conner and Dorothy Clarke.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, with the Rev. William B. Henry Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Use Covid-19 regulations and wear masks or face coverings to the funeral home.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.