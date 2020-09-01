1/1
Velma Ruth Kenimond Crile
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma "Tubby" Ruth Kenimond Crile, 94, of Amity, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor. She was born February 1, 1926, in West Behtlehem Township, a daughter of the late Winnett R. and Icy Dale Reese Kenimond.

She was a 1944 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked at Tagaart Valley, Murphy's, Montgomery Ward, and retired from the Washington Hospital as a nurse's aide.

She was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Glyde, where she sang in the choir and served as president of the Ladies Aid Society. She was also a member of the Washington Legion Post 175 Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting.

On August 10, 1947, she was married in Latrobe to D. Blaine Crile, with whom she shared more than 50 years of marriage before his passing December 15, 1998.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis B. (Sharon) Crile of Washington, Jerry Crile of Amity; three daughters, Vicky (Bob) Crowe of Marianna, Jeannette (Mark) Collar of McMurray, Susan Crile (Jill Wright) of Canonsburg; eight grandchildren, Renee (Stan) Marchetti, Rishelle (Rob) Ross, Stephanie Holland, Chad (Gina) Crile, Tiffany (Jerry) Powell, Justin (Audra) Crowe, Lane (fiance Marissa) Collar, Tonya (Ryan) Heckler; 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Ella, Elliott, Bella, Anthony, Sarah, Titan, London, Roman and Lucille; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are four brothers, Charles, Wilbert, George and Frank Kenimond; and four sisters, Edith Conger, Sarah Barnhart, Icy Conner and Dorothy Clarke.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, with the Rev. William B. Henry Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Use Covid-19 regulations and wear masks or face coverings to the funeral home.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nichol Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nichol Funeral Homes
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved