Vernard J. Harris passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Transitions HealthCare of Washington with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Glen and Mary Harris.

He was a graduate of Trinity High School and worked as a greeter at the Walmart in Washington for many years. Vernard enjoyed fishing and watching many of his favorite TV shows as well as Steelers games.

He is survived by his two nieces Susan and Lisa Watt of Washington.

There will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 219 Main St., Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.