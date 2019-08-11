Vernice Barkby Phillips, 87, of Washington, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in New Eagle, a daughter of the late Oliver and Mildred Barkby.

She was a 1949 graduate of Monongahela High School, and went on to receive her certification as a dental assistant from the University of Pittsburgh in 1953. She was employed for 30 years by Drs. G.W. Toothman and Eric Antila.

On November 16, 1968, she married Robert C. Phillips, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Craig Phillips of Charlotte, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Alice Boyce and Linda Oates of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a baby sister, Emma Barkby, and a brother, Harry Barkby.

There will be no public visitation by request of the deceased. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.