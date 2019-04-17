Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon J. Stevens.

Vernon J. "Buzz" Stevens, 63, of Washington, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

Born December 27, 1955, in Canonsburg, he was a son of the late Vernon and Martha D'Ambrosio Stevens.

Vernon was a Washington County resident all his life. He graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1974. Vernon was a past member of the Independent Political Club and the Polish Club, both of Washington.

He worked at a graphite company with his father for many years. Vernon was employed at Washington Bottling Company. He was a driver for the Tri-State Auto Auction for 12 years, until he retired in 2009.

Vernon enjoyed bowling, anything outdoors and being around animals, especially hounds. He loved visiting Tygart Lake, W.Va., and spending time with his friends at Jefferson Auto in Washington.

Vernon is survived by his companion, caregiver and best friend of 22 years, Debbie Hixenbaugh of Washington; four children, Karen (Mike) Randall of Pennsylvania, Kristina (Brandon) Insana of Eighty Four, Kimberly (Matthew) Hott of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Kevin (Tamra) Stevens of Washington; and six grandchildren.

At Vernon's request, there will be no public visitation, but a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC, 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hound Haven of Lone Pine, 592 Lone Pine Road, Washington, PA 15301.

To view and sign the tribute wall, visit www.kestersonfh.com.