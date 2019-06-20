Vernon L. "Vern" Bloom, 82, of Roscoe, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was born February 8, 1937, in North Charleroi, a son of the late George E. and Mary L. Dayton Bloom.

Vern was a 1955 graduate of California Area High School. He served during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from April 1960 until May 1962. Vern had been a welder at Combustion Engineering and Bobcock-Wilcox and retired from Monongahela Valley Hospital.

He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Roscoe and a member of Mary, Mother of the Church, Charleroi. Vern was also a member of Roscoe American Legion Post 801 and Roscoe Slovak Club. His hobbies included fishing at Lake Erie with his buddy, Al Crow, canoeing, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn Gazi Bloom; two sons, Vernon L. Bloom Jr. (Jamie) of Daisytown and Vincent L. Bloom (Tracy) of Beallsville; six grandchildren, David, Michael and Lucas Bloom, Macayla Traverso-Bloom, and Tricia and Eric Miles Jr.; four great-grandchildren, Mason and Nora Terrell, Declan Miles and Brett Remensnyder; three brothers, John P., Charles W. and James R. Bloom; and a sister, Pearl M. Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph R., Donald D. and Emory E. Bloom.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Inc., 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in Mary, Mother of the Church, Charleroi, with the Rev. Gerald Mikonis as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township. Military honors will be accorded by Roscoe American Legion Post 801.

