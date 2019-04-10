Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon L. Hamilton.

After 74 years, it is with great pride and honor that we celebrate the homecoming of Sergeant Vernon L. Hamilton, beloved son, brother and uncle.

Born October 3, 1925, in New Eagle, he was a son of James Hamilton, who died February 9, 1946 and Dorothy Shaw Hamilton Lazzari who died October 1, 1992.

Sgt. Hamilton is survived by his sister, Donna Hassel of Anaheim, Calif.; five nieces and a nephew, Deanna Dickson of Ventura, Calif., Lisa (Phil) Dominguez of Anaheim Hills, Calif., Sherri (Scott) Clerico of Wiley, Texas, Vernon Hamilton of New Eagle, Shelley (Donn) Atkins of Lighthouse Point, Fla., Cindy (Marion) Collins of Slidell, La.; cousin Eloise Pilette Evans of Weirton, W.Va.; numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Hamilton.

Vernon grew up on West Main Street in Monongahela, attended the Monongahela public schools and was an usher at Anton Theater. He joined the Air Corps of the United States (U.S.) Army in October of 1943 at the age of 17. When asked at the induction center if he wanted to leave immediately after his birthday or wait for six months, he replied, "as soon as possible." Vernon did not finish high school, but went directly to the Army Air Corps. He was stationed at several camps in the States, including Florence, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Kessler Field, Mississippi; Selfridge, Florida; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Hunter Field, Savannah, Georgia.

On March 21, 1945, Sgt. Vernon Hamilton, a member of the 642nd Bombardment Squadron, 409th Bombardment Group, 9th Bombardment Division, 9th Air Force was aboard an A-26B bomber, when his aircraft was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and went missing during a combat mission from Couvron, France to Dulmen, Germany. On that date, Vernon's 642nd Bombardment Squadron had been participating in the interdiction campaign to obstruct German troop movements in preparation for the Allied crossing of the Rhine River, which took place three days later.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command extensively searched the area where the aircraft was believed to have crashed, however no crash sites could be positively matched with Sgt. Hamilton's aircraft. In June of 2016, a German researcher, Adolph Hagedorn, who had previously collaborated with Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command JPAC (a predecessor to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency [DPAA]), contacted DPAA historians regarding a crash site he had found in Hulsten-Reken, Germany, that could possibly be linked to Sgt. Hamilton's aircraft.

In November and December 2016, under a partnership with History Flight, Inc., a nongovernmental organization, excavated the crash site. Positive identification was formally completed by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner and DPAA in 2018.

Sgt. Hamilton is entitled the following awards and decorations: Air Medal, Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European, African, Middle-Eastern Campaign Medal with one Bronze Service Star, World War II Victory Medal and Enlisted Air Crew Member Wings. His sister, Donna, was the recipient of the Gold Star Lapel Button.

The family is deeply grateful to Mr. Hagedorn, DPAA, the government of Germany and History Flight, Inc., for their partnership in this mission, as well as the caring support received from the U.S. Army and the Frye Funeral Home Inc. of Monongahela.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in First Presbyterian Church, 6th and Main Streets, Monongahela. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Revs. Mark and Sharon Woomer co-officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army.

