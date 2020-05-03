Veronica "Verne" Shusta Chuprinko, 91, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in her home in Vail, Ariz.She was born in Monessen, a daughter of the late George and Anastasia Sutrik Shusta.She was a longtime employee of Keystone Bakery in Monessen and was an active member of her church. She also was a member of the Monessen Amateur Radio Club and participated in and provided support and refreshments for its various events. She moved to Vail in February 2015, where she lived with her daughter and son-in-law.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Chuprinko (W3WSX) in 2014; as well as her brothers, George and John Shusta; and her sisters, Mary Chuberka, Sophie Dean, Ann Shusta, Margaret Dacko, Helen Kraynek and Susie Frenchik.She is survived by her son, Richard A. "Chip" Chuprinko of Battle Ground, Wash.; her daughter, Claudia A. Williams of Vail; as well as many nieces and nephews, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.There will be no memorial.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store