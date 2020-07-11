Verteree Cole Johnson, 94, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 23, 1925, in Lawrence, a daughter of the late Pearson and Viola Anderson Cole.

Mrs. Johnson was a 1933 graduate of Washington High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology from California University of Pennsylvania in 2000 at the age of 75.

On July 1, 1951, she married Richard Johnson Sr., who died in 1975.

Mrs. Johnson was employed as a house parent at the Youth Development Center in Waynesburg, which later became the State Correctional Institution, where she worked as a correction officer until her retirement at 71 years of age.

For more than 50 years, Verteree was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Pitt Gas, where she served as secretary, treasurer, usher, choir member and deaconess. She was the oldest member of the church. She was also a member of the Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, the Foreign Mission, Good Samaritan Club and the Senior Area Council.

Surviving are three daughters, Juanita Brown (David) of Canonsburg, Christina Rutan of Clarksville and Velma Keys (Griffin) of Lanham, Md.; three grandchildren, Nicole Johnson, Breannah and Alysha Keys; several nieces and nephews. Verteree was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two sons, Carlton Johnson and Richard Johnson Jr.; two brothers, Albert and Carl Cole; one sister, Rosie Price.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of funeral services, Tuesday, July 14, in the First Baptist Church of Pitt Gas, 171 First Street, Clarksville, PA 15322, with the Rev. James C. Cherry officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church.

Arrangements by Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd.

