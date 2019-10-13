Vickie Ann Schmalzried

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Ann Schmalzried.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vickie Ann Schmalzried, 64, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and two closest friends, Adaira Church-Rufer and Matt Evans, by her side, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Born July 2, 1955, in Finleyville, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Leona Spencer.

She was the beloved wife of Jay Schmalzried; loving mother of Joey (Dana Tohey) Bowers, Nicole (Bryan) Bowers-Carter, Bailey Schmalzried; cherished grandmother of Chloe Carter, Brynn Carter and Joey Bowers; dear sister of Becky (Bill) Williams, David (Kathy) Spencer and Scott Spencer; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Vickie loved her dogs, knitting and camping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at .

Please view and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.