Vickie Ann Schmalzried, 64, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and two closest friends, Adaira Church-Rufer and Matt Evans, by her side, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Born July 2, 1955, in Finleyville, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Leona Spencer.

She was the beloved wife of Jay Schmalzried; loving mother of Joey (Dana Tohey) Bowers, Nicole (Bryan) Bowers-Carter, Bailey Schmalzried; cherished grandmother of Chloe Carter, Brynn Carter and Joey Bowers; dear sister of Becky (Bill) Williams, David (Kathy) Spencer and Scott Spencer; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Vickie loved her dogs, knitting and camping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The at .

