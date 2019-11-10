Victor Allan Albright Sr., 54, of Pittsburgh, passed away late Monday, November 4, 2019, in his home in Houston.

A son of the late Russell Albright and Concetta Fiumara, Victor was born December 24, 1964, in Salem, Ohio.

His favorite pastimes included watching boxing and football, spending time with family and friends and playing with his beloved cats, Cloudi and Carlea.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Margaret Tamburriello; siblings Debbie Schake and Jeffrey Brennan; and children Nicole Albright and Victor Albright Jr.

He is survived by sons Maximillion Albright and Ian Sparbanie; granddaughter Cadence Hogan; brothers Darryl Albright and Michael Brennan; Uncle Anthony Tamburriello, Kathleen Albright, Suzanna Stewart, Debbie Lydon, Donna Lydon McKissick; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he deeply cherished.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in December.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.

