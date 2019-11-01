Victor L. Scrivo, 87, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair (Pittsburgh).

He is survived by his son, Kevin (Christine); his grandsons, Nathan (Jen), Andrew (Katy) and Aaron (Rachel); and twin grandchildren Iris and River.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Audrey; his parents, Louis and Rose; and his two brothers, Robert and William.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins across the country.

Vic was a United States Air Force veteran, a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, a life member of Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity, and a dedicated member of the Presbyterian Church. He worked in business accounting and management for decades, and was a founding partner and vice president of Key Management Services, an institutional food service management company operating in Pennsylvania and neighboring states. In his latter working years, Vic worked for Curran Taylor Inc. of Canonsburg in institutional food service equipment sales.

Throughout his life he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Audrey, to destinations around the country, and visiting family along the way. Vic was a man of many interests and talents. Among his many spare time pursuits were home remodeling, woodworking, landscaping and classic automobiles.

During his retirement he was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, where he loved helping others as part of the CUPC Work Camp program doing home repairs and maintenance for local people in need.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, November 3, in the main building at Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, and a committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 4, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, with military honors by the U.S. Air Force and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vic may be made to: Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301, or Washington County Habitat for Humanity, 1051 East Maiden Street, Washington, PA 15301.