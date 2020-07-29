Victor "Vic" P. Schmidt, 91, formerly of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Peggy Schmidt; loving father of Michael (Sharon) Schmidt, Lisa (Jonathan) Higie, Gregory (Michele) Schmidt and Karin Schmidt; caring brother of Raymond Schmidt; treasured grandfather of Morgan and Brody Schmidt, Kyleigh and Ben Higie, Zachary (Patricia) and Hannah Schmidt.

Vic was employed by IBM for over 30 years as a sales analyst until his retirement in 1990. He loved all dogs and Pittsburgh sports. He will be truly missed.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org/. Please add or view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com