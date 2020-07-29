1/1
Victor P. Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor "Vic" P. Schmidt, 91, formerly of Upper St. Clair, peacefully passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Peggy Schmidt; loving father of Michael (Sharon) Schmidt, Lisa (Jonathan) Higie, Gregory (Michele) Schmidt and Karin Schmidt; caring brother of Raymond Schmidt; treasured grandfather of Morgan and Brody Schmidt, Kyleigh and Ben Higie, Zachary (Patricia) and Hannah Schmidt.

Vic was employed by IBM for over 30 years as a sales analyst until his retirement in 1990. He loved all dogs and Pittsburgh sports. He will be truly missed.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org/. Please add or view tributes atwww.beinhauer.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
10:30 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved