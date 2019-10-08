Victor "Vic" Shine, 82, of Greensboro, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 20, 1937, in Masontown, a son of the late Victor E. and Juanita Savage Shine.

Vic is survived by his loving wife of 58 years of marriage, Mary Nassar Shine. He is also survived by his dear loving sister, Darlene Shine. Also left to cherish his memories are his three children, Vicki Shine Galanko and husband Leo Galanko of Gaithersburg, Md., Joe Shine and his wife Dee Baumann Shine of Norcross, Ga., and Jeff Shine and wife Cara Cream Shine of Potomac Falls, Va. Vic has six grandchildren who were the joy of his life. Nothing brought a smile to his face more than his grandchildren, Corinne Galanko, Joey Shine, Lindsey Galanko, Heather Shine Shirah, Cory Shine and Emma Shine. The family is blessed with wonderful memories of a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather. He is also survived by several cousins.

Vic was a 1955 graduate of Masontown High School. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves as a Sergeant with the 429 Engineers Battalion for nine years. He retired from Prudential Life Insurance Company. Vic was an established member of the community and happily worked as a Little League coach of the Greensboro Bucs for 10 years. He was a respected volunteer at the Greensboro Monongahela Fire Department. Vic served as a board member for Southeastern Greene School District. He was a Democratic Committeemen Member for Greensboro and a Democratic Committeeman of Greene County. Vic also served as secretary of the Dunkard Valley Municipal Authority for the past 40 years. Vic especially enjoyed helping others and playing cards with friends and family. He loved growing his garden and sharing his delicious tomatoes with family and friends. Vic was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11. The Rev. Brian Clark will officiate.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to West Virginia University Medicine Children's fund, through WVUmedicine.org/growchildrens.