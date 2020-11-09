Victoria A. Moore, 74, of McDonald, passed, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born December 23, 1945 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of th late Victor and Ann Tropeck Lukasiewicz.

Mrs. Moore was a graduate of West Allegheny High School.

On June 15, 1968, she married Ronald Druga who died December 22, 1980 and on February 12, 1988 she married Jack Moore who died August 17, 2018.

Victoria was a member of St. Isidore the Farmer, St. Alphonsus Parish in McDonald.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She enjoyed attending Burgettstown football games where both of her sons coach.

Surviving are two sons, Rich (Nancy) Druga of McDonald and Mark (Teresa) Druga of Coraopolis; a brother, Richard Lukasiewicz of Calif.; three grandchildren Jake, Jackson, and Carter Druga.

A memorial Gathering will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 9, at Nation Funeral Home Inc. 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA. 15057. A memorial Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 10, at 10 a.m., in St. Alphonsus Parish McDonald, PA.