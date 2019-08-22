Victoria Pauline DeBolt, 90, of Mather, PA, died Saturday, August 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born August 11, 1928 in McAdoo, PA, a daughter of the late Matthew Plock and Victoria Makowiec Plock.

On August 19, 1950, she married Harvey R. DeBolt, who predeceased her on December 10, 1989.

Mrs. DeBolt was a homemaker and worked for many years in the Jefferson Morgan School District.

Mrs. DeBolt was a member of St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church in Jefferson, PA.

She enjoyed her church, crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, listening to music, and spending time with her family.

She was the last of her family of eight siblings.

Surviving are five daughters, Linda (Bob) Libby of Saint Simons Island, GA, Lois (Dan) Chamberlain of Masontown, PA, Victoria Austin of Palm Harbor, FL, Sandra (Walter) Simatic of Jefferson, PA, and Shirley (Jim) Elliott of St. Cloud, FL; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Pazur, Sara (Mark) Spearman, Ryan Pazur, Amber (Brandon) Hemming, Ashley (Ryan) Wise, Thomas Simatic, Lauren (Michael) Muthersbaugh, William Austin, Benjamin Austin, Jessica Elliott, and Michael Elliott and five great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Grayson, and Ethan Spearman, and Nicholas and Maxwell Wise.

Deceased is a son, Harvey Rankin DeBolt, Jr.

A public Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, in St. Marcellus R.C. Church of St. Matthias Parish, Jefferson, with Father J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church of St. Matthias Parish or . Arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.