Vincent E. "Vince" King Jr., 69, of Washington, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Premier Washington Health Center.

He was born September 26, 1950, in Claysville, a son of the late Vincent E. King and Mary Hartzog King.

On March 11, 1982, he married Ruth Ann Brock, who survives. He enjoyed spending time with her and taking long walks together.

Also surviving are three children, Mike Riggs (Bunny Ward) of Marianna, George Riggs of Washington and Kathryn Fordyce (Duff) of Prosperity; and five grandchildren, Michael Ward (fiance Caitlin Wilson), Kaitlin Fattman, Tessa Fordyce (fianc Seth Grimm), Fremont Riggs and Connor Fordyce.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.