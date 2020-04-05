The soul of Vincent J. Testa III, of Burgettstown. peacefully left this earth Wednesday, April 1, 2020, a day after celebrating his 87th birthday.

Born in Langeloth March 31, 1933, Vince was a son of Vincent J. Testa Jr. and Frances Guido Testa.

Known as "The Governor," Vince was a 1952 Union High School graduate. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after serving 18 months in Korea. While serving, he entertained troops as the lead singer in a band. After coming home, his golden voice led him to sing and tour with local bands as he worked as a machinist at Testa Machine Shop, where he retired after 53 years.

An athlete in school, Vince continued his love of sports as a lifeguard and performed diving shows at the Burgettstown Pool. He played dartball, softball and coordinated the creation of Dervis Park, home of the Eldersville Men's Softball Team. Sharing his enthusiasm of sports with the children of the area, Vince coached basketball, baseball and softball, and created the Junior Bowling League and the Girls' Youth Softball League of Burgettstown. His community service was acknowledged in 1983 by receiving the Stunda "Good Egg" Award.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Conchita Bartoletti Testa; sister Judy Nicosia Sykes (Jack); daughters Ann-Frances Marler (Scott) and Ann-Margret "Gretta" Stage (Jim); son Vincent J. Testa IV; and grandchildren Dr. Adrienne Marler, Dominic Stage and Danny Stage.

There will be no public visitation. Those wishing to honor Vince can make a donation in his memory to Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department, 12 Fire Road, Eldersville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.