Vincent James "Vinny" Sacco, 36, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in his home.

He was born, March 1, 1984, a son of Vincent "Jimmy" Sacco and Catherine Hanchak.

Vinny attended 12 years of Catholic School, graduating from Bishop Canevin High School in 2002. He also graduated from Pittsburgh Culinary Institute and worked as a cook in Las Vegas and locally at Washington's beloved Union Grill. To quote the Union Grill's most prestigious patron "I loved that boy."

For the past four years Vinny made his home in Uniontown, sharing his time, life experience, and patience with many in the addiction community. Most recently he worked as a certified addiction assistant. Vince had hoped to own a recovery clinic. Vinny had an upbeat spirit, nature and personality. He was a storyteller, like his father Jimmy. His addiction recovery life allowed him to share his love of sports (hockey first!!!), food (pizza, fine food and tiramisu), games (video, more recently poker), movies, and world events.

Vinny knew how fortunate he was from birth to have a loving extended "Italian" family as well as a second extended family, his Dad's "Beauty Shop" customers as well as the Tylerdale Troup. (Vince carried you, your teachings and well- wishes with him). He met many less fortunate people who never experienced such early love and acceptance, genuine care and concern. He understood and he used all "this grand – lovely stuff" to strengthen himself and help others.

Vince saw and focused on what he did have, not what was gone. He believed and relied on 12 step teachings, and had an incredible memory and Jeopardy mind. He blended his earthly loves, religious education and storytelling spirit, to help others enjoy life, value themselves and each other, and "Live" without substance abuse.

Vinny is survived by paternal relatives, Aunt Clara Graham, Aunt Mary Ann Trapuzzano, Uncle Anthony Sacco (Aunt Wilma Groethe Sacco), and Aunt Barbara "Sis" Sacco; maternal Uncle Carl Hanchak; and many, many cousins.

When not in Uniontown, Vincent made his second home in Washington, with either Aunt Mary Ann "Mim" Trapuzzano and Cousin Rose, or with Uncle Anthony "Unc" Sacco and Aunt Wilma. Vinny was lifelong friends with his cousin, "Lil Anth" Sacco and had a fun- loving long-distance relationship with his Uncle Sam's family in Las Vegas. Vinny was also blessed with his longtime friend, Rob Wolpik, and his recovery brother of five years, Bill Ball.

Vinny was preceded in death by his father, "Jimmy" Sacco, Dec, 7, 1998; his mother, Catherine "Cathi" Hanchak Lawson, who also died Sept 23, 2020; paternal grandfather, Antonio Sacco (1965); Nuni Rose Sacco (1994); Great-Aunt Teresa (Rose's Sister, Lil Nuni); Uncle Camillio "Trap" Trapuzzano (2009); Uncle "Ben-Ho" Graham (2002); cousin Benji Graham; cousin Megan Wise; cousin Marcia Graham; Uncle Frank Sacco; Uncle Sam Sacco, (Aunt Lois Burdolt Sacco); Uncle Dominick Sacco; maternal grandparents, Charlotte and Charles Hanchak; and maternal Uncle Charles Hanchak.

No one is promised tomorrow. That truth is front and center daily for Vince and his community. When helping others live, another day is the true priority. Love, with all its commitments, must, and does, lead the way.

We are all promised salvation. Thanks to God, Vince knew this as well.

God grant me the Serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and the Wisdom to know the difference.

Memorial donations may be made to The Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Visitors will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Please note, a maximum of 25 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, in Saint James Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, with Rev. George Chortos as celebrant. All are welcome to join in person, or in spirit. Please choose wisely for yourself, those you love and others. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church Wednesday morning.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date for family, community, and friends, with storytelling, a bit of poker, lots of loving agitation, and big fun.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFunerlHome.com.