Vincent Joseph Capozza, 33, of Masontown, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 16, 2020, in his home, after suffering a cardiac event.

He was born November 4, 1986, in Waynesburg, a son of Joseph Capozza and Janet Bishop Capozza of Jefferson, who survive.

On June 9, 2012, he married Rebecca McGee Capozza, who survives.

Following high school, Vincent earned an associate's degree in both Culinary Services and Electric Utility Technology.

He worked as a lineman for West Penn Power, Jefferson Division.

Vincent was a member of the Greater Zion Baptist Church in Jefferson, where he taught Sunday school and worked with the produce distribution program of the church. He was a loving father who enjoyed being with his children and his Sunday school students.

He was a fitness enthusiast and a member of the Uniontown Karate Club. Vincent enjoyed carpentry projects and cooking.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and parents, are a daughter, Mya Capozza; a son, Carter Capozza; and a sister, Andrea Williams (Mark) of Greensburg. Also surviving are a nephew, Elijah; and a niece, Aliyah Williams.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, in Behm Funeral Homes, Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, officiated by the Rev. Wendell Bates.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service on Thursday will be limited to the immediate family.

